Unpacking the craft of scoring

With the gruelling regular NBA season ending next week, now is a good time to look at the top contenders in the Playoffs, what separates them from the chasing pack, and how they differ in approach and style.

Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers appear a cut apart. Their offensive and defensive efficiencies – OffEff, an estimate of points scored per 100 offensive possessions, and DefEff, points conceded per 100 defensive possessions – say as much.

Warriors, Rockets and Cavaliers have the best OffEff, in that order, while Spurs have the best DefEff and are not far behind in OffEff.

The question to explore, then, is how they succeed. The easy answer is that they have better players. But basketball – especially at the highest level – is not just about individual talents. It is also about how these mesh to execute team strategies.

This includes offence sets – plays designed to orchestrate a sequence of events that lead to scoring – and defensive schemes that deal with opponents’ offences.

Many coaches follow specific offensive philosophies honed over time, giving their teams a distinctive identity. For example, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers teams coached by Phil Jackson in the 1990s and 2000s played Triangle offence, where plays developed after ball circulation involving a big man (the center or the No. 5) at the elbow and two wings or guards at the arc.

It’s difficult to nominate the ‘best’ offence; it’s subjective, unknowable. But it is now possible to identify efficient offences. Thanks to NBA.com and Synergy Sports, which uses video technology to separate plays, offences can be studied as a set of plays.

The data (in radar chart) shows that transition, which exploits an opposition before it has the time to organise its defence, is what most teams bank on to score quickly. Warriors (1.21 points per possession or PPP) have been the most efficient at transition.

Pick and Roll plays, for long the staple of NBA offence sets, continue to be popular. Rockets, with James Harden as ball handler, use it the most, but the others, with the exception of Warriors, rely on it as well.

Warriors depend instead on cuts and off-ball screens. Opposing teams are forced to pick their poison when faced with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, allowing others or even one of them to cut to the basket to score (1.33 PPP, just below the Rockets’ 1.35). Off-ball screens set by players like Zaza Pachulia help Curry and Thompson fend off defenders and find space to shoot (highest PPP of 1.04).

Post-scoring, a sure shot in the era of skilled centers and power forwards, has gone out of fashion. Spurs, with Lamarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard, attempt more post-ups than the other three, but these yield only a PPP of 0.88.

No surprise then that this isn’t Spurs’ go-to option. They rely on spot-up shooting using their motion offence, where all players are constantly on the move to set screens, receive and pass until the ball finds an open shooter. Yet, even though Spurs score 22% of their baskets using spot-ups, their PPP (1.08) is slightly lower than Cavaliers (1.11) and Warriors (1.10).

Cavaliers, with strong one-on-one players like LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, rely more on isolation than the other three, although Durant’s presence provides the Warriors an ‘iso’ option as well.

Thanks to Synergy stats, viewers can seek to understand plays as they happen. There is pleasure to be had in seeing a thing as it really is. The analysis of offences is, of course, only a part of the picture. Defence plays an important part in keeping teams in contention, as Spurs will testify. But that’s a story for another day.