A.R. Ilamparithi of Tamil Nadu drew with Daaevik Wadhawan of Delhi in the 10th round to lead the boys’ category with 9.5 points, a one-point lead over Priansh Das of Odisha, in the under-7 National chess championships organised by the Pondicherry State Chess Association here.

Daaveik, Bhagat Kush and Aarav Lakhani of Maharashtra, and Sriansh Das of Odisha, share 8 points each.

Among the girls, Karnataka’s A.N. Shefali, and West Bengal’s Sneha Haldar lead with 9 points each.

The results (10th): Boys: Daaevik Wadhawan (Del) 8 drew with A.R. Ilamparithi (TN) 9.5; Advait Prashant Patil (Mah) 7.5 lost to Priansh Das (Odi) 8.5; Aarav Lakhani (Mah) 8 bt Jaiveer Mahendru (Mah) 7; Aryan Mohapatra (Odi) 7 lost to Bhagat Kush (Mah) 8; Kshatriya Nitin Vekhande (Mah) 7 lost to Sriansh Das (Odi) 8.

Girls: Sarvani Cheedella (AP) 7.5 lost to A.N. Shefali (Kar) 9; Ray Sushree Ananya (Odi) 7 lost to Sneha Halder (WB) 9; Ishani Mondal (WB) 8 bt R. Doyal Naidu (AP) 7.