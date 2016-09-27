TOPICS

sport

chess

A.R. Ilamparithi of Tamil Nadu drew with Daaevik Wadhawan of Delhi in the 10th round to lead the boys’ category with 9.5 points, a one-point lead over Priansh Das of Odisha, in the under-7 National chess championships organised by the Pondicherry State Chess Association here.

Daaveik, Bhagat Kush and Aarav Lakhani of Maharashtra, and Sriansh Das of Odisha, share 8 points each.

Among the girls, Karnataka’s A.N. Shefali, and West Bengal’s Sneha Haldar lead with 9 points each.

The results (10th): Boys: Daaevik Wadhawan (Del) 8 drew with A.R. Ilamparithi (TN) 9.5; Advait Prashant Patil (Mah) 7.5 lost to Priansh Das (Odi) 8.5; Aarav Lakhani (Mah) 8 bt Jaiveer Mahendru (Mah) 7; Aryan Mohapatra (Odi) 7 lost to Bhagat Kush (Mah) 8; Kshatriya Nitin Vekhande (Mah) 7 lost to Sriansh Das (Odi) 8.

Girls: Sarvani Cheedella (AP) 7.5 lost to A.N. Shefali (Kar) 9; Ray Sushree Ananya (Odi) 7 lost to Sneha Halder (WB) 9; Ishani Mondal (WB) 8 bt R. Doyal Naidu (AP) 7.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Viswanathan Anand is seeded third for the Tal Memorial chess tournament that gets underway in Moscow.

Anand to meet Giri in Tal Memorial opener

Arvind Mani preserved his energy in the first 100m and made a spirited dash in the later half to outsmart his opponents.

National Aquatic C'ships: Four records on day three
Vani Kapoor will start as the favourite during the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Proffesional Golf Tour.

Vani eyes her seventh title of the season

I’m not begging for any cash rewards but at least you should keep your promise. Everyone knows what we have achieved and I will always think that Sakshi’s bronze will remain my biggest reward.

Sakshi Malik’s coach yet to get cash award, promotion
More »
go back to thehindu.com