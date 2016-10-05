The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), after signing a long-term agreement with 11Even Sports, has inked a partnership pact with HVR Sports Inc. for a period of 16 years up to December 31, 2032.

The agreement was signed by TTFI president Prabhat Chandra Chaturvedi and Harshavardhan Reddy, chairman of HVR, during the National-Ranking (Central Zone) tournament at Indore recently.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, the TTFI vice-president S.M. Sultan said that the sport can now look up to be on par with other disciplines after this contract. “We can now have a larger pool of players to train and make moves towards achieving greater results. The agreement has come as a shot in the arm for us to further the cause of table tennis in the country”.

He said the agreement, with a minimum guarantee of Rs. 2 crore per annum, covered all aspects of promotion and development of the sport. “This agreement is meant to improve the game at the grassroots.”

Sultan said that the company was not merely looking at sponsoring events alone. “HVR’s idea is to create ideal conditions, including creating infrastructure, training players, and coaches and lending support to the technical officials.

“We will start from block, panchyat, mandal levels and finally districts so that more and more players are inducted. The funding to States through TTFI is to take care of all these aspects.”

He said there was allocation of funds for nurturing young talent and training them abroad so that cadet, sub-junior boys and girls become the beneficiaries.

“We at TTFI feel that these are the boys and girls who will go on to participate in 2028 or 2032 Olympics. So our concentration will be entirely on them with facilities provided to reach the heights needed to win Olympic medals.”

The federation will entrust coach Massimo Costantini with the job of identifying and training junior and youth boys who can be targeted for 2024 Games if not for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

TTFI is also hiring two North Korean coaches and two sparring partners and they will be sent to various States to conduct camps.