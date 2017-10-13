Transfer Tracker: Who went where?

more-in

The Los Angeles Clippers traded PG Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for PG Patrick Beverley, SF Sam Dekker, PF Montrezl Harrell, SG Lou Williams, two other minor players and a draft pick.

Takeaway: Chris Paul has been the best point guard in terms of impact and efficiency since being drafted in 2006, but has never reached the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics traded SF Jae Crowder, PG Isaiah Thomas, C Ante Zizic and two draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for PG Kyrie Irving

Takeaway: Irving was Robin to LeBron James’ Batman in the Cavaliers’ three consecutive Finals run. He moves to the Celtics to become the alpha on the team. The Celtics got the All-Star player they were looking for. They lost four starters – Thomas, Avery Bradley, Crowder and Amir Johnson – which prepared the ground for Irving’s arrival, but the Cavaliers are still ahead in terms of contention in the East.

The Indiana Pacers traded SF Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for SG Victor Oladipo and PF Domantas Sabonis

Takeaway: The Pacers had to trade George after the All Star suggested he was going to the Lakers as a free agent in 2018. The Thunder needed an All Star complement to MVP Russell Westbrook and they made a steal, losing not much – although Oladipo is a good young talent to build around.

The Chicago Bulls traded SG Jimmy Butler and C Justin Patton to the Minnesota Timberwolves for PG Kris Dunn, SG Zach LaVine and PF Justin Markkanen

Takeaway: The Timberwolves have not reached the playoffs for 13 years now. Coach Tom Thibodeau disappointed in his first season last year. Thibodeau gets his man Butler, who played for him when he coached the Bulls, and grew into a premier two-way player. Butler also brings competitive flair which could push the Wolf-cubs SF Andrew Wiggins and C Karl Anthony Towns to work on the defensive end. As for the Bulls – they have lost their horns in an attempt to rebuild.

The New York Knicks traded SF Carmelo Anthony to the OKC Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick

Notes: Anthony was going nowhere with the miserable Knicks who desperately needed a change in direction themselves. The Thunder are going all out by adding another scorer in Anthony hoping this will help them contend against the Warriors.

Notable free agent signings with new teams:

1. Gordon Hayward (formerly of the Utah Jazz) with the Boston Celtics

2. Paul Millsap (formerly of the Atlanta Hawks) with the Denver Nuggets

3. George Hill (formerly of the Utah Jazz) with the Sacramento Kings

4. Rudy Gay (formerly of the Sacramento Kings) with the San Antonio Spurs

5. JJ Redick (formerly of the Los Angeles Clippers) with the Philadelphia 76ers

VERDICT

The net effect of the offseason moves was the further shift of power to the already loaded Western Conference from the East. A number of All-Star and All-NBA players moved to the West.