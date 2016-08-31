The Tamil Nadu women’s team bagged gold while its men’s team settled for bronze in the Federation Cup National throwball championships held at Kurnool, AP recently.

TN defeated Delhi 15-7, 15-10 in the women’s final while TN defeated Haryana 15-9, 15-7 in the men’s. TN’s Harshini was given ‘the best player award’ in the women’s category.

