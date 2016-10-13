A timeline on Tyson Fury who announced he is relinquishing his world heavyweight titles.

Timeline of the most notable and notorious moments in the controversial career of Tyson Fury, who announced late on Wednesday he is relinquishing his world heavyweight titles:

November 28, 2015 Becomes the world heavyweight champion inflicting first defeat on Wladimir Klitschko for 11 years to secure the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization belts

December 5, 2015 Just days after winning the titles he sparks controversy. "I believe a woman's best place is in the kitchen and on her back, that's my personal belief," he says in video posted on YouTube

December 8, 2015 IBF strip Fury of their belt for failing to agree a fight with mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov

December 9, 2015 British police in Manchester say they are investigating Fury after he makes outlandish comments on a video likening homosexuality to paedophilia

December 9, 2015 Told to stay away from a prestigious British annual sporting awards ceremony by the Sports Journalists' Association who blast his views as "repugnant"

December 20, 2015 Gives a ham-fisted apology at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony, claiming his previous comments were "tongue in cheek" and "fun and games"

May 12, 2016 Sparks fresh controversy with a new foul-mouthed video rant in which he suggests rape and bestiality will one day be legalised. Launches an anti-Semitic tirade on same 57-minute video filmed at a training camp

May 17, 2016 Says sorry for latest video, insisting "I am in no way a racist or bigot" and "I apologise to anyone who may have taken offence"

June 24, 2016 Postpones rematch with Klitschko scheduled for July 9, citing an ankle injury sustained in training

June 26, 2015 Denies claims made in a UK Sunday newspaper that he had failed a doping test in 2015

August 3, 2016 Denies taking performance-enhancing drugs and says he will sue UK Anti-Doping (UKAD)

August 4, 2016 Charged by UKAD for failing test for a prohibited substance. UKAD reveal that Fury had been provisionally suspended in June, but the ban was not made public at the time

September 7, 2016 Rescheduled rematch with Klitschko confirmed for October 29

September 13, 2016 Fury fails to turn up at press conference to promote Klitschko fight saying his car had broken down

September 23, 2016 Postpones rematch for a second time saying he is "medically unfit"

September 26, 2016 Trainer and uncle Peter Fury says boxer is "at an all-time low" and is "seeking help" for depression

October 1, 2016 Media reports say Fury tested positive for cocaine and faces being stripped of his titles

October 3, 2016 Appears to retire from boxing, tweeting: "I'm the greatest, and I'm also retired." Makes a U-turn three hours later and tweets "I'm here to stay"

October 5, 2016 Admits to taking cocaine in interview published in Rolling Stone magazine, saying "I hope someone kills me before I kill myself"

October 12, 2016 British Boxing Board of Control meets to consider revoking Fury's licence to fight after drug-taking revelations

October 12, 2016 Fury announces he is vacating WBA and WBO titles "with immediate effect" to concentrate on his "medical treatment and recovery"