Lavillenie gets a measure of revenge over Braz; no World Record push for Jebet

Jamaican Elaine Thompson stamped her seal of authority on the women’s 200m at Zurich’s Diamond League meet on Thursday, but hopes of World record tilts from Kendra Harrison and Ruth Jebet came to nothing.

Recently-crowned double Olympic sprint champion Thompson timed 21.85 seconds to win a stellar 200m, maintaining her form right through to the end to pip Dutch world champion Dafne Schippers by just 0.01sec.

The results:

Men: 100m: 1. Asafa Powell (Jam) 9.94; 2. Akani Simbine (SA) 9.99; 3. Ben Youssef Meite (CIV) 9.99; 400m: 1. LaShawn Merritt (US) 44.64; 2. Bralon Taplin (Gre) 44.70; 3. Nery Brenes (CRC) 45.18.

5000m: 1. Hagos Gebrhiwet (Eth) 13:14.82; 2. Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo (US) 13:16.51; 3. Evan Jager (US) 13:16.86.

Women: 200m: 1. Elaine Thompson (Jam) 21.85; 2. Dafne Schippers (Ned) 21.86; 3. Allyson Felix (US) 22.02; 800m: 1. Caster Semenya (SA) 1:56.44; 2. Francine Niyonsaba (Bur) 1:56.76; 3. Margaret Wambui (Ken) 1:57.04; 1500m: 1. Shannon Rowbury (US) 3:57.78; 2. Laura Muir (GBR) 3:57.85; 3. Sifan Hassan (Ned) 3:58.43.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Ruth Jebet (Bah) 9:07.00; 2. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Ken) 9:10.15; 3. Emma Coburn (US) 9:17.42.

100m Hurdles: 1. Kendra Harrison (US) 12.63; 2. Cindy Ofili (GBR) 12.70; 3. Dawn Harper-Nelson (US) 12.73.

4x100m Relay: 1. Jamaica 41.65; 2. Ukraine 42.76; 3. Germany 43.03. —

