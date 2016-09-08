She wants to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Indian open water swimming champion Bhakti Sharma, who set a world record by swimming 1.4 miles in 52 minutes in the Antarctic Ocean, is seeking monetary help through an online crowdfunding platform. She wants to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old swimmer from Udaipur in Rajasthan, started swimming at a young age of two.

Ms. Bhakti told PTI, “I am falling short of funds to complete my training and therefore I approached the team of fueladream.com to help me launch an online petition. So far, people have donated around Rs. 2.5 lakh. But this amount is much below my expected target of Rs. 1.5 crore that I would I need to spend in coming four years of my preparation.”

“This is not the first time that I am looking for crowdfunding to fund my annual training costs. I have done it before while setting the world record too and now I am repeating it for 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” she said.

The world record holder now wants to represent India at the Olympics in open water swimming.

“Open water swimming has been an Olympic sport since 2008 and I want to represent India in this event and hopefully win a medal. Nothing makes you more proud than representing your country on an international platform,” she said.