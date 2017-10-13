TALKING TACTICS

more-in

Jose Mourinho’s template for category-A fixtures: disrupt the opposition’s build-up play and nullify the rival’s key players.

Manchester United was successful in man-marking Eden Hazard at Old Trafford last season, Ander Herrera playing the role to perfection. For the first time in a decade, Chelsea did not have a shot on target in a Premier League match.

Herrera will likely be given a similar task, this time to cut the supply lines to Philippe Coutinho and frustrate the Brazilian by shadowing him.

With the dangerous Sadio Mane injured – one less headache for Mourinho – Eric Bailly will be detailed to monitor Roberto Firmino’s movement.

Mourinho knows Jurgen Klopp’s men will attempt to overload the central areas with multiple players positioned between the lines so they can play quick combinations to pierce the defence.

The Portuguese tactician is likely to ask his midfielders to stay narrow and match Liverpool’s players in numbers. This will allow Liverpool wingbacks Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno the width to bomb forward.

To counter this, United’s wingers will drop back to create a 5-4-1 or even a 6-3-1 situation. This also helps other United players maintain close access to the man they are responsible for marking.

The front three, prolific in front of goal this season, will press Liverpool’s defenders and prevent them from initiating moves.

On the other hand, United’s direct approach will starve Liverpool of the opportunity to press as high up the pitch as it likes to.

Long balls will be aimed at either Anthony Martial or Nemanja Matic, who will be stationed on the left, to take on makeshift right-back Gomez.

Klopp could instruct Emre Can to drop deep and offer protection against high balls, a big problem for Liverpool this season.

Jordan Henderson, who will assume the responsibility of initiating attacks from the deep, has to neutralise Matic who is a crucial piece in United’s build-up play. Henderson and Can could also rotate positions to try and confuse the man-markers. The absence of ‘destroyer’ Marouane Fellaini is a big boost for Liverpool, but Mourinho looks to have the edge over Klopp this time.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Salah

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Herrera, Matic; Martial, Mkhitaryan, Mata; Lukaku