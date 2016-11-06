R. Abishek and T. Reeth Rishya won the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the State table tennis championship, organised by the National College and TDTTDA, here on Sunday.

S. Preyesh and B. Kavya Sree bagged a double each. Preyesh won the boys’ sub-junior and cadet titles, while Kavya Sree clinched the girls’ sub-junior and cadet crowns.

The results (finals): Men: R. Abishek (YMCA R) bt L. Sachin (SRSA) 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 13-11, 11-9.

Boys: Youth: R. Santhosh Kumar (RTTA) bt Sachin Viswanath (MVM) 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8. Junior: A. Shri Krishna (RTTA) bt Arjun K. Raju (RTTA) 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9. Sub-junior: S. Preyesh (MDX) bt G. Varun (MVM) 10-12, 11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-7. Cadet: S. Preyesh bt S. Tharun (MVM) 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-7. Mini-cadet: M.R. Balamurugan (MAK) bt P.B. Abhinandh (Ch Ach) 11-3, 11-3, 11-5.

Women: T. Reeth Rishya (IOC) bt S. Selena Deepthi (MVM) 13-15, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 16-14, 11-7.

Girls: Youth: C.R. Harshavardini (MVM) bt Amrutha Pushpak (CTTF) 12-10, 4-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9. Junior: S. Yashini (MVM) bt Abinaya Ramesh (GVG, Udumalpet) 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, 6-11, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9. Sub-junior: B. Kavya Sree (ENTTA) bt V. Vaishnavi (VINWIN) 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5. Cadet: B. Kavya Sree bt Catherine Tina (Ch Ach) 11-5, 11-9, 11-6. Mini-cadet: Christine Fiona (Ch Ach) bt Shriya Anand (CTTF) 11-7, 13-11, 7-11, 8-11, 14-12. — Principal Correspondent