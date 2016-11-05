Sagar Vidya Bhavan defeated CS Academy by 17 runs and emerged champion of the under-15 inter-school cricket tournament, conducted by the District Cricket Association of Erode (DCAE) on Saturday.

The scores (final): Sagar Vidya Bhavan 130 for five in 30 overs (S.S. Logeshwaran 35, Praveen 32) bt CS Academy 113 in 29.3 overs (Praav 23, A.S. Bafna 36, Vageesh three for 31).

At Udhamandalam, R. Rohit Ram’s five for 17 helped Riverside Public School beat The Laidlaw Memorial School by four wickets and enter the final of the NDCA under-19 inter-school tournament for the F.K. Irani Rolling Trophy recently.

The scores (semifinals):

The Laidlaw MS 119 in 27.2 overs (M. Nitish Kumar 33, Armaan Mathews 29, R. Rohit Ram five for 17) lost to Riverside PS 120 for four in 31.1 overs (R.K. Ram Nikesh 39).

Good Shepherd IS 193 in 40 overs (Maanav Trehon 75, P. Sahith Reddy 28, Ratul Jain 25) lost to The Lawrence 194 for seven in 39 overs (M. Vignesh 55, P. Hariharan 28, S. Varun Dev 28 n.o., Vedanth S. Goenka three for 39).