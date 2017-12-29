Other Sports

Sushil qualifies for CWG amidst brawl

Sushil Kumar  

more-in

Double Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar and five other male wrestlers, on Friday, qualified for next year’s Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Gold Coast, Australia.

However, the selection trials held at the IG Stadium was marred by an unfortunate incident when a brawl broke out between the supporters of Sushil and his bitter rival Parveen Rana.

Sushil won all his bouts on this day but things took an ugly turn when Rana, after losing to the former in the semifinal clash, claimed that the decorated wrestler’s supporters beat him and his elder brother for daring to take the mat against him.

The selected wrestlers:

Freestyle (for Commonwealth Games and Asian championship): Rahul Aware (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Somveer (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Sumit (125kg).

Greco-Roman (for Asian championship): Rajender (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Vikram Kurade (63kg), Manish (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil (87kg), Hardeep (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).

Post a Comment
More In Sport Other Sports
wrestling
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2017 6:22:58 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sushil-qualifies-for-cwg-amidst-brawl/article22327877.ece

© The Hindu