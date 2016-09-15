The men’s F46 javelin throw event turned out be a case of agony and ecstasy for India’s paralympic contingent in Rio de Janeiro.

While Devendra Jhajharia brought glory to the nation by winning a gold medal, another medal hope, Sundar Singh Gurjar, conspicuously missed out on competing in the same event.

Gurjar, 20, was disqualified from the event since he did not report for the roll call. The Hindu understands that Gurjar was warming up in the stadium but somehow didn’t report when his name was called at the start of the event, a regular practice at all major events.

While Gurjar’s family members have reportedly alleged a foul play, Vijay Goel, the sports minister, while speaking in New Delhi said he has asked for a “detailed report” about the incident.

India’s chef-de-mission, S.S. Chhabra, did not respond to attempts made to get in touch with him. However, sources in Rio claimed no Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) official was around to help Gurjar in filing an appeal.

Rajesh Tomar, a vice-president of the Asian Paralympic Committee, sought stringent action against the officials.

“What I have learnt from other people is that he did not report on time, which I cannot digest because Sundar has been an able-bodied athlete and has been throwing 70m consistently. It was a sure-shot gold medal and the record would have lasted for years. I am as puzzled as you are about what led to it,” Tomar told The Hindu.

“The coach, the manager of the contingent and the chef-de-mission should be held responsible. All three heads should roll. Also, a host of Paralympic Committee of India official are in Rio at present. All of them should be held accountable.”

Till he lost a hand in an accident last year, Gurjar was an able-bodied athlete who had made a mark in the National circuit. As a para-athlete, Gurjar had recently crossed the 68-metre mark to surpass Jhajharia’s long-standing National record and was a firm favourite for the gold medal.

In August, a juice stall owner outside Gurjar’s training facility had filed a police complaint of being offered Rs. 1 lakh by a stranger for allegedly spiking Gurjar’s drink.