Sport » Other Sports

POZNAN (POLAND), August 29, 2016
Updated: August 29, 2016 23:50 IST

Sumit Nagal clinches title

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Sumit Nagal.
- FILE PHOTO
Sumit Nagal.

Sumit Nagal capped his glorious run at the $25,000 Talex Open ITF men’s Futures tournament by clinching the singles title with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory in the final over second seed Daniel Masure of Germany here on Sunday.

The win will fetch the 19-year-old Indian 27 ranking points.

In the $10,000 ITF women’s tournament at Sharm el-Shaikh, Dhruthi Venugopal fell at the penultimate hurdle, losing her singles semifinal match to Slovakia’s Tereza Mihalikova 7-5, 6-3.

Though as consolation, she won the doubles title with Sharrmadaa Baluu, defeating the Portuguese British duo of Ines Murta and Mirabelle Njoze 6-3, 6-3.

The results: Men: $25,000 Futures, Poland: Singles: Final: Sumit Nagal bt Daniel Masur (Ger) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Women: $10,000, Egypt: Singles: Semifinal: Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) bt Dhruthi Venugopal 7-5, 6-3;

Doubles: Final: Sharrmadaa Baluu & Dhruthi bt Ines Murta (Por) & Mirabelle Njoze (Gbr) 6-3, 6-3.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
The Wrestling Federation of India admitted to having been informed about the decision but was waiting for a written confirmation from the International Olympic Committee.

Yogeshwar gets an Olympic upgrade
(From left) Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees Sakshi Malik, Jitu Rai, Dipa Karmakar and P. V. Sindhu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Athletes bask in awards glory at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Raghunath felt he had turned a corner in 2010, since when his game had improved a great deal.

V.R. Raghunath receives the Arjuna Award
After getting required sanctions, P. V. Sindhu will be honoured and presented the rank badges and camouflage combat fatigues of the CRPF at a ceremonial event.

CRPF to appoint Sindhu as Commandant, brand ambassador
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
go back to thehindu.com
Rains failed to dampen the famous Rio carnival spirit as this Brazilian city bid an emotional farewell to the thousands of athletes of the world in a colourful closing ceremony to bring down curtains on the 31st Olympic Games.
Usain Bolt signs off in style with a sweep of the three men's sprint titles for a third successive Olympics.
Karnam Malleswari was India’s lone medallist in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She won a bronze in the 69kg category. Photo: R.V. Moorthy
go back to thehindu.com


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other Sports

Yogeshwar gets an Olympic upgrade

Russia’s Besik Kudukhov, The 2012 Olympic silver medallist, has been found guilty of using banned substances. »