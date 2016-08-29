Sumit Nagal clinches title

Sumit Nagal capped his glorious run at the $25,000 Talex Open ITF men’s Futures tournament by clinching the singles title with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory in the final over second seed Daniel Masure of Germany here on Sunday.

The win will fetch the 19-year-old Indian 27 ranking points.

In the $10,000 ITF women’s tournament at Sharm el-Shaikh, Dhruthi Venugopal fell at the penultimate hurdle, losing her singles semifinal match to Slovakia’s Tereza Mihalikova 7-5, 6-3.

Though as consolation, she won the doubles title with Sharrmadaa Baluu, defeating the Portuguese British duo of Ines Murta and Mirabelle Njoze 6-3, 6-3.

