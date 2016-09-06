India has sent its biggest-ever contingent of 17 athletes to Rio Paralympics that starts on September 7.

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced that Rio Paralympic medallists would be given cash awards.“The cash award is at par with medallists of Olympics,” it said.

“Gold medallists of #Paralympic Games are entitled to Rs. 75 Lacs, Silver Rs. 50 Lacs & Bronze Rs. 30 Lacs as cash award from MYAS (sic),” the Ministry tweeted from its official handle.

India has sent its biggest-ever contingent of 17 athletes to the Paralympics, which is starting on Wednesday.

Devendra Jhajharia, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist (Athens 2004), will be eyeing a medal at the javelin throw event in the F46 category.

The Indian squad:

Mariyappan Thangavelu (high jump), Varun Singh Bhati (high jump), Pooja (archery), Sharad Kumar (high jump), Rampal Chahar (high jump), Sundar Singh Gurjar (javelin throw), Devendra Jhajaria (javelin throw), Rinku (javelin throw), Narender Ranbir (javelin throw), Sandeep (javelin throw), Amit Kumar Saroha (club throw), Deepa Malik (shot put), Dharambir (club throw), Ankur Dhama (1500 metres), Basha Farman (powerlifting), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (swimming) and Naresh Kumar Sharma (shooting) comprise the squad.