After winning three of the four women’s golds on the final day, South Korea walked away with the overall title in the 17th Asian junior judo championship at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Sunday evening.

South Korea, which also won the gold in the men’s heaviest category through Youn Jaegu, topped the medals table with six gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Uzbekistan (4-3-5) finished runner-up while Kazakhstan, Iran and North Korea (all with two gold), in that order, took the next three spots.

India, which figured in six bronze medal bouts on Sunday, failed to win any of them and stayed with two bronze — both won on Saturday — in the championship to finish ninth in the medals table.

However, Vinita impressed with her solid defence against Iran’s Zahra Bagheri in the women’s under-78 kg bronze medal bout. Each time Zahra tried to pin down the Indian, Vinita fought back. But in the end, with seconds to go, the Iranian gained the crucial break and the medal.

Final placings (junior, under-21):

Men: Under-81kg: 1. Davlat Bobonov (Uzb), 2. Akmal Murodov (Tjk), 3. Lee Seonggeun (Kor) & Sobhan Rasouli (Irn).

Under-90kg: 1. Mukhammadkarim Khurramov (Uzb), 2. Azamat Bektursunov (Kgz), 3. Lee You Han (Kor) & Khodzhimashrab Rakhmoniv (Tjk).

Under-100kg: 1. Ramin Safaviyeh (Irn), 2. Bekmurod Oltiboev (Uzb), 3. Zhassulan Mukhametkhanov (Kaz) & Lin Chang Keng (Tpe).

Above-100kg: 1. Youn Jaegu (Kor), 2. Nurdaulet Zharlgapov (Kaz), 3. Khurshed Madzhidov (Tjk) & Renat Nazmitdinov (Uzb).

Women: Under-63 kg: 1. Lee Sohee (Kor), 2. Azhar Salykova (Kaz), 3. Phupu Lhamu Khatri (Nep) & Makhliyo Mannonova (Uzb).

Under-70kg: 1. Lee Yewon (Kor), 2. Ssu-Tzu Chang (Tpe), 3. Supattra Nanong (Tha) & Zhanar Kashkyn (Kaz).

Under-78kg: 1. Perizat Kadirbekova (Kaz), 2. Nodira Yuldasheva (Uzb), 3. Lee Jeongyun (Kor) & Zahra Bagheri (Irn).

Above-78kg: 1. Bae Hye Bin (Kor), 2. Nazgul Maratova (Kaz), 3. Rahima Yuldoshova (Uzb)

.