Eighteen state teams will take part in the Societe Generale junior National rugby sevens championship 2016-17, to be held on October 20 and 21 at the Bombay Gymkhana.

Played on a league-cum-knockout basis, the event has attracted 18 boys and 12 girls squads. Rugby is included in the School Games Federation of India and performances at the junior Nationals helps Rugby India send teams for regional competitions, like the Asian Schools Rugby in Hong Kong this July.

Last year’s event was held at Bhubaneshwar where Bengal topped the boys category, followed by Delhi, Odisha and Maharashtra in the first four placings.

Girls champion Odisha was followed by Bengal, Bihar and Delhi, in that order in 2015.

This year holder Bengal is placed in Pool A, along with Punjab and Kerala while the girls champion, Odisha is in Pool A and will compete with Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The matches will follow international rugby sevens rules, according to Nasser Hussain, general manager, Rugby India. “Matches will start from morning and the evening games will be under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana. We did not anticipate this response (18 states compared to 13 in 2015), due to exams and holiday season, otherwise the event duration would have increased to three days.”

Rugby Association of Maharashtra (RAM) is the organising unit.