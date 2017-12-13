Siwach named ABC’s best youth boxer

more-in

World youth champion Sachin Siwach was named the Asian Boxing Confederation’s best youth boxer of the year after winning an online poll conducted by the continental body. Siwach polled 36.2 % votes in his category.

Siwach, who won the world title last year, claimed the Asian youth championships silver this year besides a gold at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

India also fetched the Best Asian International Technical Official (ITO) award with Lenny D’Gama winning the online poll. D’Gama polled 45.5%.

D’Gama officiated at the ASBC Asian Confederation junior boxing championships in Puerto Princesa and also in the Asian Women’s boxing championships in Ho Chi Minh City.