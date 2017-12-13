Other Sports

Siwach named ABC’s best youth boxer

Sachin Siwach   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

World youth champion Sachin Siwach was named the Asian Boxing Confederation’s best youth boxer of the year after winning an online poll conducted by the continental body. Siwach polled 36.2 % votes in his category.

Siwach, who won the world title last year, claimed the Asian youth championships silver this year besides a gold at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

India also fetched the Best Asian International Technical Official (ITO) award with Lenny D’Gama winning the online poll. D’Gama polled 45.5%.

D’Gama officiated at the ASBC Asian Confederation junior boxing championships in Puerto Princesa and also in the Asian Women’s boxing championships in Ho Chi Minh City.

Post a Comment
More In Sport Other Sports
boxing
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2017 10:04:18 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/siwach-named-abcs-best-youth-boxer/article21612316.ece

© The Hindu