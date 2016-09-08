P.V. Sindhu may have emerged as the toast of the nation, but her coach believes she is far from being at the peak of her game.

Thanks to her silver medal at Rio de Janeiro last month — the first for an Indian female sportsperson at the Olympics — P.V. Sindhu may have emerged as the toast of the nation, but her coach P. Gopi Chand believes the 21-year-old is far from being at the peak of her game.

“From very early we knew that she was going to be tall. We needed to work. It’s not easy to develop muscles on those long limbs till you actually grow your height. People would come and say she is good but her legs are weak, so I was like: “abhi kitna karoon”. So I just kept telling that it will take time and that she is a work in progress,” Gopi Chand said after he and Sindhu were felicitated by the Olympic Gold Quest, the NGO that has been supporting her since her formative years.

“Even today I feel she is a work in progress. She will have a few bad matches, bad losses. Maybe she is not consistent all the time but she has been giving us the results.”

Gopi Chand attributed Sindhu’s stupendous run in Rio to perfect preparation and divine intervention. “The way we plotted and planned it after her injury last year, everything was done to perfection. So much was done that I wouldn’t expect it would be humanly possible. I believe that it’s divine grace that’s helped us achieve this,” he said.

The former All-England champion admitted about having a gut feeling that Sindhu would return home with a medal. “Somewhere down the line, deep inside I knew that we were going to win a medal. I didn’t say it to many people. Maybe two-three people I mentioned it to.

“I took the jacket of the Olympic Games to Rio knowing that I wouldn’t be attending the inaugural or the closing ceremony. But I wanted to wear it on the way back because when Sindhu wins the medal, I wanted to come back with the jacket on,” he said.

“I am happy that Sindhu responded the way she did. I didn’t share this with anybody but I ensured that when we went there, I had the jacket with me so that I could wear it when we boarded the flight back to India.”

Sindhu’s surge to an Olympic badminton medal has been against all conventional odds. She was neither ranked among the top-eight players in the world, nor did she have a Super Series title under her belt going into the Olympics. Yet, she managed to achieve the feat. That was something that pleased her coach the most.

“If you look at the stats for example, last time except for Saina [Nehwal] who was five at the Olympics, it was one, two or three who would win the medals. Even with Saina, it was because of an injury to the No. 3 that she won the medal.

“There was a stats-based report which I knew — the players were unaware of it — that the top three ranked players were the only ones who have won the medals and these players don’t have a chance,” Gopi Chand said.

“But then that’s sport. The average of winners was between 23.6 and 25.6 so she wasn’t figuring in that list of medal winners as well. But I think the conditions were right and she really prepared well and by God’s grace, things went well.

“From her perspective, she still has time from being her best. Hopefully she doesn’t get any major injuries in her career. If god is kind, there’s a lot she is capable of.”