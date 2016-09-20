Vinita Bhardwaj, a psychology student of the Punjab University, shot 206.0 in women’s air rifle final to beat World No.1 Yi Siling of China by 0.2 point for the gold in the World University shooting championship which concluded in Bydgoszcs, Poland, on Sunday.

“I came to win,” Vinita was quoted by the website of the organisers. Vinita also led the Indian team, with Simran Chahal and Dilreen Gill to the gold ahead of Czech Republic and Italy.

There were three other gold medals for India, with Akhil Sheoran winning the men’s air rifle with a score of 207.0, two points ahead of Tomasz Bartnik of Poland. He also led the Indian team to the gold along with Ekambir Singh and Manpreet Singh.

‘’I missed qualification for the Rio Olympics,” recalled Akhil, an MBA student of Jamia Millia University, who had won the bronze in the Gwangju Universiade.

The fifth gold medal for India came in the men’s standard pistol team of Bhavesh Shekhawat, who had won an individual bronze as well, Ajitesh Kaushal and Arpit Goel.

India won two other silver medals through Anjum Moudgil in women’s rifle 3-position event and the trap women’s team of Sanjeet Kaur, Mahima Kumar and Aakriti Khapra. India had team bronze medals in women’s skeet and men’s trap.

India wound up with five gold, two silver and three bronze medals, in the five-day competition.

The results: Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: Team: 1. France 1693; 2. Korea 1677; 3. Italy 1668; 4. India 1654.

25m standad pistol: 1. Lu Zhiming (Chn) 572; 2. Pongpol Kulchairattana (Tha) 569; 3. Bhavesh Shekhawat 568. Team: 1. India 1672; 2. Italy 1659; 3. Korea 1658.

10m air rifle: 1. Akhil Sheoran 207.0 (622.9); 2. Tomasz Bartnik (Pol) 205.0 (623.7); 3. Christoph Durr (Sui) 183.7 (622.2). Team: 1. India 1857.4; 2. Japan 1857.1; 3. Thailand 1854.4.

50m rifle 3-posiiton: Trap: Team: 1. Italy 348; 2. Cyprus 344; 3. India 337.

Double trap: 1. Alessandro Chianese (Ita) 26(2) 25(7) 134; 2. Mo Junjie (Chn) 26(1) 25(7) 123 (1, 4); 3. Ignazio Maria Tronca (Ita) 25 (25)6 123(2); 4. Prithvi Singh Chahal 23 (24) 123(2). Team: 1. Italy 384; 2. China 347; 3. Poland 328; 4. India 323.

Women: 10m air pistol: 1. Mathilde Lamolle (Fra) 198.4 (381); 2. Klaudia Bres (Pol) 198.3 (383); 3. Tereza Pribanova (Cze) 176.9 (381); 4. Shreya Gawande 154.8 (381).

25m sports pistol: 1. Mathilde Lamolle (Fra) 8 (13) 579; 2. Klaudia Bres (Pol) 6 (11)3 (578); 3. Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Tha) 8 (11)2 (574); 4. Shreya Gawande 0 (10) 576.

10m air rifle: 1. Vinita Bhardwaj 206.0 (419.5); 2. Yi Siling (Chn) 205.8 (420.4); 3. Sakumi Chiba (Jpn) 184.2 (413.8). Team: 1. India 1244.0; 2. Czech Republic 1240.9; 3. Italy 1236.9.

50m rifle 3-position: 1. Chen Dongqi (Chn) 460.9 (589); 2. Anjum Moudgil 457.7 (585); 3. Chen Fang (Chn) 444.9 (582). Team: 1. China 1742; 2. Czech Republic 1739; 3. Korea 1732; 4. India 1730.

Trap: Team: 1. Italy 207; 2. India 163; 3. Poland 136.

Skeet: Team: 1. Czech Republic 193; 2. Poland 189; 3. India 148. — Sports Bureau