Three Indian shooters — one each in pistol, rifle and shotgun — Jitu Rai, Sanjeev Rajput and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will compete in the World Cup Finals to be held in Italy.

The rifle and pistol competition will be held in Bologna from October 4 to 10. The shotgun events will be in Rome from October 10 to 16.

Rai will compete in both the air and free pistol events, while Rajput will compete in the men’s rifle 3-position event in which he had won the silver in the World Cup in Baku.

Mairaj, who had a fine performance in the Rio Olympics in skeet, had won the World Cup silver at the same range in Rio.

The top eight to 10 shooters compete in the World Cup Finals based on the performances in the season, apart from their status as the defending champions or Olympic medallists this time.