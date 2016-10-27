The 60th National shooting championship in rifle and pistol will be staged at the Balewadi Shooting Range in Pune from Dec. 13 to 26.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will organise the championship with the support of the Maharashtra Rifle Association. Entries close on Nov. 22. However, late entries will be accepted with triple entry fee till Dec. 2.

Wildcard requests must be routed through the State Associations by Nov. 22, along with entry fee and a deposit of Rs. 5000. Those below 21 years as on Dec. 31, 2016, will be eligible to compete as juniors, and those below 18 on that date can participate in the youth section.

Those below 12 years of age will not be allowed.