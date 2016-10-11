New Delhi: Jitu Rai rejuvenated his shooting career by winning the Champion of Champions pistol award, and a cash prize of € 5000 in the World Cup Final in Bologna, Italy, on Sunday.

In the mixed knock-out competition meant only for the medallists in the World Cup Final, Jitu beat Damir Mikec of Serbia 29.6 to 28.3 in the climax, featuring three shots.

Shooters are eliminated after the first four shots, one each after every successive shot. The last two compete on a three-shot format.

Olympic champion Anna Korakaki finished third in the Champion of Champions pistol competition.

The honour in the rifle event went to Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia who beat two-time Olympian Du Li of China 31.7 to 31.6. The London Olympics champion Yi Siling of China took the third place.

Jitu Rai had earlier won the free pistol silver, but finished sixth in air pistol.

