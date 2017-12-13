Shooting: Anjum Moudgil on the mark

more-in

Anjum Moudgil won the women’s 50m rifle prone gold medal at the 61st National shooting championships at the National Games shooting range in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Chandigarh girl, representing Punjab, led her 139 rivals in all but two rounds of the six series competition to compile a winning total of 624.8 points.

The international shooter started off with a tally of 104.9 to establish herself in the lead in the first series and then again was ahead of the others with 103.9.

Her scores in the next four rounds were 103.1, 104.5, 104.0 and 104.5.

Tejaswini R. Sawant who overtook Anjum in the third and fifth rounds finished second with a total of 620.7 points, with a series of 102.5, 103.5, 103.6, 102.7, 105.0, 103.4 Elizabeth Susan Koshy (Kerala) took the bronze medal with a total of 618.8, the compilation made up of scores of 101.6, 101.9, 104.3, 104.8, 102.1, 104.1.

In the team event competed by 15 sides, Punjab took the pole position with a total of 1853.9 points, with Chahat Deep Kaur (615.5) and Jasleen Kaur (613.6) make up the team besides Anjum, who thus completed a grand double. Kerala was second with 1841.8 points and Haryana third with 1837.5 points.

The silver-medal winning Kerala team, apart from Elizabeth, comprised Aishwarya G. Malayil (614.0) and Seira Maria Joe (609.0).

The trio which made up the Haryana team were Meena Kumari (616.8), Shirin Godara (614.4) and Aditi Singh (606.3).