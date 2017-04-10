Sergio Garcia wins The Masters

Spaniard Sergio Garcia points to the sky in his Green Jacket after winning the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, April 9. | Reuters

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia fired a birdie on the first playoff hole against Justin Rose to win the Masters Tournament here.

Garcia, on Sunday, finally brought Spain a second Masters Cup after his compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal achieved the first one in 1999, reports Efe.

Garcia said he was very satisfied and very proud not only of how he had performed during the game but also of all the people who supported him since the beginning of his career.

Garcia (–9) went head-to-head with Englishman Justin Rose (–9) at the last hole in regulation, forcing a playoff.

However, Rose later failed at the first hole of the tiebreaker, where Garcia finished with a birdie, acquiring his first Green Jacket.

“It’s been such a long time coming. I felt the calmest I’ve ever felt in a major.I knew I was playing well,” Garcia said after his win.

Garcia’s sensational eagle on the 15th hole was a major part of his final victory.

The Spanish golfer even landed his tee shot behind a tree once on the 11th, but he was able to recover masterfully.