Unequal distribution of revenue has brought a respectable mid-field team to its knees.

The last few years have seen the fourth oldest team on the Formula One grid reach its nadir.

Sauber, languishing at the bottom of the table with no points this year, could end up with its second non-scoring year in three years.

This weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix marks four years since its last podium finish — Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi finishing third much to the joy of the local fans.

Beyond failing to produce a good car, Sauber’s fall is also a tale of how an unequal distribution of revenue (that includes prize money), combined with ever escalating costs, has brought one of the respectable mid-field team to its knees.

The Swiss side had kickstarted the careers of top drivers like Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica and has been a consistent player in the mid-field.

Before Max Verstappen took a giant leap from just one season of racing cars to F1, Sauber had in 2001 punted on a 21-year old, who only had 23 car races under his belt, much to the chagrin of its then major partner Red Bull. The energy drinks giant, which wanted to draft a driver it was backing, sold its stake in the team in protest.

Since 2012, the team has been headed by Indian-born Austrian legal professional Monisha Kaltenborn, who is also the first female team principal in F1.

Earlier this year, the eponymous team founded by Peter Sauber was sold to Longbow Finance SA and Kaltenborn, who is also the CEO, hopes the deal has solved the team’s existential issues.

When asked if the tough times were behind the team, Kaltenborn said, “The daily questions of whether we would survive or not has been put to rest. F1 is always a challenge and we would look at about improving our performance than our future.”

After some success in sportscar racing in the 1980s, when Michael Schumacher drove for the team, the team made its F1 debut in 1993 and till 2014 did not see out a season without scoring a point.

The team scored four podiums in 2012 and finished strongly towards the end of 2013 but the new engine regulations for 2014 hit the Swiss squad hard. The Ferrari engine that year was the slowest and the higher cost for engines made things worse.

“The new engines have hurt us. In 2014 our engine was way off the pace and we also did not do the best job on the cars but last year was better. This year we did not have capability to do a good job on the car due to commercial constraints, ” mused Kaltenborn.

Last year, Sauber along with Force India lodged a complaint with the European Union with regard to the unequal prize money distribution, calling it ‘unfair and unlawful’.

Kaltenborn says, “The mid-field teams are the backbone of the sport. This is our core competence. We evolve technology and apply it in third-party business but motorsports is our main focus.

“We have been here during the good times, when the sport was growing, and the bad times. Without teams like us or Williams, the independent teams, the sport won’t be what it is. We are here since 1993 and we cannot be reduced to just two bad years.”

The FIA has come up with a plan to reduce cost of power units, which cost about €20 million, and standardise some parts so as to reduce the performance difference across the four power unit suppliers.

The 45-year-old Kaltenborn is sceptical about how effective it will be. “The independent teams wanted a €10 million rate for the power units but it has just been reduced by one million Euros. Moreover, we will have fewer power units for next season, so I don’t see a real reduction. Standardisation might help but I don’t believe it will make much of a difference. It is also difficult to ask a manufacturer to give up their advantage so we have to find the right compromise.”

With the arrival of new owners, the team has started hiring again, after a spate of exits over the last couple of years. Sauber’s recovery will closely watched at a time when most teams sign drivers who can bring money to the team.

And the 21-year old driver that Sauber took a chance with in 2001 was the Finn Kimi Raikkonen, who was crowned World Champion in 2007.