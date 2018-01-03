Sathiyan’s charge into the top-50

more-in

The onset of January not only marked the beginning of a new year, but it also marked Sathiyan Gnanasekaran’s rise to becoming India’s top-ranked paddler. The 24-year-old Chennai lad jumped 19 places to reach a career-high world ranking of 49, two spots ahead of compatriot and veteran table tennis star A. Sharath Kamal.

Sathiyan’s feat makes him only the second Indian ever, after Sharath, to make his way into the top-50.

“It’s a huge milestone for me and feels great to achieve my dream of reaching the top-50,” said an elated Sathiyan to Sportstar. “I will set higher targets now and I’m looking to break into the top-20 next year.”

Sathiyan had a remarkable 2017 that saw him clinch two ITTF Pro Tour titles, the Belgium Open and the Spanish Open in November, a feat achieved by no other Indian.

“My initial target was to reach the top-60 but finishing the year on 49 was a pleasant surprise. The main difference this year was that I did not hold back and took calculated risks. I went for my shots and took bold steps and did not worry about results, which gave me a lot of confidence to beat top players,” he said.

Big things to come

Sathiyan’s rise is largely due to the training he has received under the tutelage of Olympian and national champion S. Raman, who has been working with him over the past five years.

“Sathiyan is the first home-bred world-class player in the truest sense. He has played in India for a major part and hasn’t received any foreign training as such. This goes on to prove that Indian coaches, if fully committed, are competent enough to match world-class coaches,” quips Raman.

“This is just the beginning; he’s only 24 and is already ranked 49. We’re aiming to move further and are currently looking at the top-20, then reaching a single figure ranking and winning an Olympic medal. We’re aiming big, dreaming big and working big,” says a determined Raman.

Golden period for Indian TT

India currently has six players in the top-100 with Soumyajit Ghosh (58), Harmeet Desai (60), Sanil Shetty (68) and Anthony Amalraj (87) trailing Sathiyan and Sharath.

“This is the best period in Indian table tennis. The improvement in rankings is a huge boost ahead of the Commonwealth and Asian Games,” said the experienced Sharath.

Best yet to come

Sathiyan has an action-packed year ahead as he aims for a podium finish at the upcoming Commonwealth and the Asian Games, while keeping a keen eye on the 2020 Olympics.

“This undoubtedly was the best year of my career so far but the best is yet to come,” signs off a confident sounding Sathiyan, with a promising year in the beckoning.