Olympian S. Sathish Kumar was critical of lack of developments in his native hamlet Sathuvachari (Vellore) with regard to weightlifting in an interview to The Hindu that appeared in these columns on August 4.

The 24-year-old, however, clarified that since he was away from hometown for a long time as he was preparing for Rio Olympics, he didn’t have the chance to visit Sathuvachari and notice the development works that had, indeed, taken place there.

The reigning National champion said he was happy to know that the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) had allotted an amount for upgradation of existing facilities at SDAT Development Centre for weightlifting.

In a press release, he said: “I had recently visited SDAT weightlifting school, Sathuvachari and it has been noted that SDAT has allotted a sum of Rs. 2.45 lakh for upgradation of the existing special development centre for weightlifting to Centre of Excellence and the work is in progress.”

“The latest weightlifting equipments are being provided to weightlifters for their regular practice,” he added.