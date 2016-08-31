Olympian S. Sathish Kumar was critical of lack of developments in his native hamlet Sathuvachari (Vellore) with regard to weightlifting in an interview to The Hindu that appeared in these columns on August 4.

The 24-year-old, however, clarified that since he was away from hometown for a long time as he was preparing for Rio Olympics, he didn’t have the chance to visit Sathuvachari and notice the development works that had, indeed, taken place there.

The reigning National champion said he was happy to know that the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) had allotted an amount for upgradation of existing facilities at SDAT Development Centre for weightlifting.

In a press release, he said: “I had recently visited SDAT weightlifting school, Sathuvachari and it has been noted that SDAT has allotted a sum of Rs. 2.45 lakh for upgradation of the existing special development centre for weightlifting to Centre of Excellence and the work is in progress.”

“The latest weightlifting equipments are being provided to weightlifters for their regular practice,” he added.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna winnner gymnast Dipa Karmakar and coach Dronacharya award recipient Bishweshwar Nandi being welcomed on their arrival at the airport in Agartala.

Tripura Cricket Association helpless, can't help Dipa Karmakar
The confirmation for Yogeshwar's silver medal is still awaited and his dope test from the 2012 games has to be cleared before he is handed the medal.

Yogeshwar’s sample will be tested before upgradation to silver

Jaisha said she knew her body well and was feeling good and ready for forthcoming competitions.

Jaisha ignores medical advice; to start training next week
P. Harikrishna will lead India's challenge at Baku.

India capable of making strong moves at Chess Olympiad
More »
go back to thehindu.com