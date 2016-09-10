Sport » Other Sports

Bangkok (Thailand), September 10, 2016
Updated: September 10, 2016 00:28 IST

Advani takes bronze

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Pankaj Advani.
File Photo
Pankaj Advani.
TOPICS

sport

billiards, snooker and pool

Pankaj Advani became the first cueist from India to win a medal at the prestigious Sangsom 6 Red snooker World Championship as he settled for a bronze after losing the semifinal to Chinese Ding Junhui, 7-4, 0-37, 68-0, 73-0, 41-26, 49-15, 7-57, 0-57, 67-0, 57-0, 20-34, 69-9, here on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian received a walkover from Michael Holt who withdrew due to personal reasons.

“Winning the first medal for India in this championship and with this level of competition means you have done well.

“I am an outsider in this tournament and coming this far feels very rewarding,” Advani said of his performance.

“Ding is a phenomenal player. I got the better of him in the group stage but today he was the better player.

“I wish him best of luck for the finals.”

In the other semifnal Stuart Bingham defeated Stephen Maguire 1-43,72-18, 29-0, 39-17, 72-0, 41-10, 66-0, 35-0.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
The British wheelchair racer, Cockroft pulled away from her rivals to win in 17.42 seconds, setting up a Paralympic record.

Rio Recap: Cockroft, Marks claim golds
Sethuraman’s crucial win with white pieces took ninth-seed India’s match-points to 14.

Chess Olympiad: Sethuraman strikes as India upstages England

Shooter Naresh ends 44th at Rio Paralympics

Bronze medallist Varun Singh Bhati of India on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Men's High Jump F42.

Varun Bhati: 'Wish the colour of the medal was different'
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
go back to thehindu.com
Rains failed to dampen the famous Rio carnival spirit as this Brazilian city bid an emotional farewell to the thousands of athletes of the world in a colourful closing ceremony to bring down curtains on the 31st Olympic Games.
Usain Bolt signs off in style with a sweep of the three men's sprint titles for a third successive Olympics.
Karnam Malleswari was India’s lone medallist in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She won a bronze in the 69kg category. Photo: R.V. Moorthy
go back to thehindu.com


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other Sports

Sethuraman strikes as India upstages England

S.P. Sethuraman’s 41-move drubbing of a previously-unbeaten Nigel Short helped India upstage sixth seed England and return to joint lead wi... »