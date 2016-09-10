Pankaj Advani became the first cueist from India to win a medal at the prestigious Sangsom 6 Red snooker World Championship as he settled for a bronze after losing the semifinal to Chinese Ding Junhui, 7-4, 0-37, 68-0, 73-0, 41-26, 49-15, 7-57, 0-57, 67-0, 57-0, 20-34, 69-9, here on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian received a walkover from Michael Holt who withdrew due to personal reasons.

“Winning the first medal for India in this championship and with this level of competition means you have done well.

“I am an outsider in this tournament and coming this far feels very rewarding,” Advani said of his performance.

“Ding is a phenomenal player. I got the better of him in the group stage but today he was the better player.

“I wish him best of luck for the finals.”

In the other semifnal Stuart Bingham defeated Stephen Maguire 1-43,72-18, 29-0, 39-17, 72-0, 41-10, 66-0, 35-0.