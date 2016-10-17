Saina Nehwal to resume training tomorrow

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal, who was conferred a honorary doctorate by the SRM University here on Sunday, said she had recovered sufficiently from her knee injury and will get back to training on Tuesday.

“I have got the bone spur (bone outgrowth) removed from my right knee. I will start training for longer sessions from Tuesday. I will work hard to win titles in the upcoming events.”

The 26-year-old said India needed “more badminton players for the future,” and that the “parents should better encourage their children to take up sports.”

Saina stressed that it was “very important to have good coaches and physios in order to train and compete at the international level.” — Sports Reporter