Sport » Other Sports

CHENNAI, October 17, 2016
Updated: October 17, 2016 02:31 IST

Saina Nehwal to resume training tomorrow

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Saina Nehwal. File Photo
Saina Nehwal. File Photo

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal, who was conferred a honorary doctorate by the SRM University here on Sunday, said she had recovered sufficiently from her knee injury and will get back to training on Tuesday.

“I have got the bone spur (bone outgrowth) removed from my right knee. I will start training for longer sessions from Tuesday. I will work hard to win titles in the upcoming events.”

The 26-year-old said India needed “more badminton players for the future,” and that the “parents should better encourage their children to take up sports.”

Saina stressed that it was “very important to have good coaches and physios in order to train and compete at the international level.” — Sports Reporter

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Bahadur Singh Dhoni, the elite men's winner at the Shriram Properties Bengaluru Marathon reacts after completing his marathon here on Sunday.

Bahadur and Jyothi wins men's and women's marathon

Ajay Jayaram had won the title in 2014 and 2015.

Shuttler Jayaram loses in final of Dutch Open

Sindhu wants to move on from the Olympics
P. Gopichand says that an Olympic medal is once in a lifetime achievement, but for Sindhu, he hopes, it is more than once.

Gopichand: 'Sindhu well prepared for the new season'
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia became the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics after he broke his own world record to clinch the top honours at the Rio Games. Photo: Getty Images
India now have two gold, one silver and a bronze in the ongoing edition of the Games.
Usain Bolt signs off in style with a sweep of the three men's sprint titles for a third successive Olympics.
Karnam Malleswari was India’s lone medallist in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She won a bronze in the 69kg category. Photo: R.V. Moorthy


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other Sports

Kumar Gaurav, Vaishali emerge champions

Bihar’s Kumar Gaurav (8.5), despite his defeat against Tamil Nadu’s S. Prasanna in the final round, emerged victorious by virtue of registe... »