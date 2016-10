R. Neelanand won the boys’ under-12 event and finished third overall in the boys’ optimist category at the Sail Qatar International sailing championship in Doha on Saturday. Nithya Balachander won the girls’ event.

Neelanand, Anirudh Sivakumar, Nithya Balachander and Abhimanyu Kanwar won silver in the team competition.

The results: Optimist: Boys: Under-12: R. Neelanand, Ali Al Falikawey (Kuwait); Mohsin al Sharshani (Qatar). Over-all: Abdulla al Qassar (Kuwait), Kheireddine Bouchema (Qatar), R. Neelanand.