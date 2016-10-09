TOPICS

Indian shuttlers Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Siril Verma continued their impressive run to enter the finals of women’s and men’s singles events at the Russian Open Grand Prix here on Saturday.

Fourth seed Ruthvika stunned local favourite and second seed Ksenia Polikarpova 22-20, 21-13 in a semifinal that lasted exactly 30 minutes.

Ruthvika will take on another Russian, Evgeniya Kosetskaya, in the summit clash on Sunday.

In the men’s singles, Siril Verma also defeated a Russian, Anatoliy Yartsev, 24-22, 21-16 in 32 minutes to book his place in the final.

The mixed doubles pair of N. Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who clinched the Brazil Open Grand Prix title last month, also reached the final with an easy 21-11, 21-17 victory over local pair Anatoliy Yartsev and Evgeniya Kosetskaya.

