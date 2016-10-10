Sport » Other Sports

Vladivostok, October 10, 2016
Updated: October 10, 2016 02:09 IST
Sikki-Pranaav pair and Ruthvika triumph

Indian shuttlers signed off an impressive campaign at the Russian Open Grand Prix, claiming the women’s singles and mixed doubles titles on Sunday. Fourth seed Ruthvika Shivani Gadde won the women’s singles title beating local favourite Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-10, 21-13 in a 26-minute contest.

In the mixed doubles final, N. Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Chopra edged past the Russian duo of Vladimir Ivanov and Valeria Sorokina 21-17, 21-19.

However, Siril Verma lost 21-16, 19-21, 10-21 to Malaysia’s Zulfadli Zulkiffli in the men’s singles final.

It was the second title of the year for Ruthvika after SAG, where she upstaged P.V. Sindhu in the final.

At Kudus (Indonesia), top seed Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, beat unseeded Indian Kiran George 17-21, 21-15, 21-12 to win the under-17 boys singles title at the Asian junior championship on Sunday.

