There is not much noise when Rituparna Das is on court. You don’t hear her scream, there is no yelling…well, that’s not her style.

Blessed with a wonderful range of strokes, the young girl uses them smartly and precisely, producing the right weapon at the right time. And she doesn’t make much noise about it.

Three years ago, Rituparna reached the Senior National final in New Delhi after a giant-killing run. Seeded 15th, she had shocked the defending champion Sayali Gokhale and the fourth-seeded Tanvi Lad on the way. And she did not collapse in the final against the then World championship bronze medallist P.V. Sindhu.

Just before that, the West Bengal girl had defeated another academy-mate Ruthvika Shivani of Andhra Pradesh for the under-19 junior National title.

Indian badminton looked very bright with talent popping up one after another. And there was an intense rivalry between Rituparna and Ruthvika, currently the two best players in the country after Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and Sindhu, in many tournaments.

But now, while Ruthvika has climbed to the 54th spot in the BWF world rankings, Rituparna is miles behind at 108. What happened?

The world rankings graph offers a very interesting picture. Between January and March last year, Rituparna (ranked 184 then) was 11 rungs ahead of Ruthvika (195). But a couple of months later, the graph looked like a deep pit as Rituparna’s ranking went below 450.

A major injury that Rituparna suffered in one of her first senior foreign tournaments, the Sri Lanka International Challenge in early June, was the reason.

“I had a knee ligament injury there and I lost 10 months …all at a time when my career was just beginning to take off nicely,” explained Rituparna on the sidelines of the Manorama Indian Open senior National-ranking tournament here.

She is back and keen to put her career back on track. Last month, the 20-year-old won the Polish International Series event and reached the Prague Open semifinal.

Her immediate goal is to get into the top 100 for the first time as soon as possible.

“I will be playing in Indonesia and Malaysia in early November in International Challenge events which offer more points than the International Series,” said the ONGC employee.

But one wonders why she was not offered much international exposure in 2014 when she was pulling off those big upsets.

“She is one of the most underplayed girls in India. She has not gone for many tournaments, she and Ruthvika should be given the same opportunities,” said former England coach Thomas John who has guided some of the biggest names in Indian badminton during his days at the Prakash Padukone and Gopi Chand academies.

“Rituparna is top class, she is like Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon (the youngest World champion, in 2013), she knows how to win points, knows when to play a slice, when to smash, she has so much variation.

“She could be a bit like Olympic champion Carolina Marin who only became good when she was 20 or 22. The only negative thing for Ritu is that she does not have a great physical trainer and that’s the easiest thing to change.”

Marin, is her favourite player. “After the Olympics, I have started liking Carolina very much. I like her strokes, aggression…everything.”

But don’t expect Rituparna to show similar aggression.

“Gopi sir tells us every time to shout, he says the energy will come up. But it doesn’t come for me,” said Rituparna. “Probably, when I’m down and then get a point, I might do this,” said the young girl, pumping her fist.