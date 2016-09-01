Top seed Rishika Sunkara broke little sweat in sailing into the final of the Asian Tour $5000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Thursday.

On another rainy day when the synthetic surface dried up only in the evening, second seed Eetee Maheta also kept her composure by winning two matches without dropping a set.

The wiry Rishika had to play only one game in the semifinals as her opponent, Shweta Rana, retired.

Both Rishika and Shweta had conceded only a solitary game each in their quarterfinals earlier in the day.

It was more competitive in the bottom half, as Vanshika Sawhney knocked out third seed and National championship finalist Sai Samhitha before bowing to the more accurate play of Eetee Maheta in the semifinals.

The results (semifinals):

Rishika Sunkara bt Shweta Rana 1-0 (retired); Eetee Maheta bt Vanshika Sawhney 6-4, 6-3.

Quarterfinals: Rishika Sunkara bt Harshita Chugh 6-0, 6-1; Shweta Rana bt Apeksha Solanki 6-0, 6-1; Vanshika Sawhney bt Sai Samhitha 6-0, 7-5; Eetee Maheta bt Tanaha Khandpur 6-1, 6-1.