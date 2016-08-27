TOPICS

Silver medallist in the recent Rio Olympics, P.V. Sindhu, offered ‘pattu vastrams’ to Goddess Durga at the famous Lal Darwaza temple in the Old City of Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

Sindhu attired in traditional saree and accompanied by her parents — P.V. Ramana and P. Vijaya — offered prayers at the temple.

Later, Sindhu said that she had been visiting the temple every year and Saturday’s visit was to offer prayers as she promised to do after winning a medal in Rio Olympics.

“I always seek the blessings of the Goddess and prayed for the welfare of every citizen,” she said.

The images of Sindhu carrying the traditional Bonam during the recent Bonalu festival went viral on the social networking sites.

