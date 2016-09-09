The Sports Ministry has decided to review India’s performance at the Rio Olympics, seeking feedback and suggestions from all the participants including the athletes and coaches.

Sports minister Vijay Goel has written individual letters to all athletes for inputs to build the country’s pool of sportspersons and strengthen the infrastructure.

The Ministry has also written to the Indian Olympic Association and various National Sports Federations.

Goel will also visit some of the prominent academies and SAI Centres.