Indian cyclists improved on their performances from the previous edition of the Track Asia Cup, finishing second on the leaderboard with a rich haul of eight medals on the final day of the competition at the Indira Gandhi Complex velodrome on Friday.
Indian medallists: Women: Elite: Sprint: 1. Deborah Herold (12.493), Keirin: 2. Deborah Herold, 3. Kezia Varghese; Team Pursuit: 3. India. Junior: 1.Nayana Rajesh (12.865), 2. Anu Chutia (13.178).
Men: Junior: Sprint: 3. Sanuraj P. Sanandaraj. — Special Correspondent
More In: Other Sports | Sport