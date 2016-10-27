Volkswagen Motorsport India on Wednesday announced the start of registration for the drivers’ selection round of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup coming up next year.

The one-make series will be held as part of the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National racing championship and will have races at Madras Motor Race Track near Chennai, Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore and the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

The format of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup will remain the same as the recently concluded Volkswagen Vento Cup 2016 series. The drivers applying for the 2017 season will be put through special drivers’ selection round to be held at the Indi Karting Track in Pune December 17 and 18.

The format of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup will have a grid of 20 equally prepared machines and 10 races scheduled across the year.

All interested and budding racers can fill out the registration form available at http://volkswagen-motorsport.in/racing-driver-registration.aspx and follow the application process given on the website to be eligible for the evaluation process.

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “Since we first introduced Motorsport in India in 2010, we have had the good fortune to see the landscape evolve by leaps and bounds. As we begin to prepare for the next season, we have more than one reason to be excited with the change from Vento to Ameo and are looking forward to the same.” — Sports Reporter