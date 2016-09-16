While Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull is confident of doing well this weekend, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to put too much pressure on himself and his team.

We look at it as a good chance to try and get victory, says Ricciardo

Generally a good car around Monaco tends to do well here as both tracks are similar in terms of the layout with slow-speed corners and not lot of time spent on full throttle. So if the race in Principality earlier this year was any indication, Red Bull is expected to be pushing Mercedes hard.

In Monaco, Ricciardo drove a brilliant lap to put the car on pole and was on course for a win until a pit-stop error cost him a chunk of time and the lead in the race when the team wasn’t ready with the right tyres. He eventually had to settle for the second spot behind Lewis Hamilton.

Last year here, the Australian split two Ferraris to finish second and on Thursday was highly confident of having a good race this weekend. “It’s obviously the next closest track to Monaco, so surely we look at it as a good chance to try to get the victory I’ve been eyeing this season.”

The team can also hope for some gains from an upgrade its engine partner Renault is set to introduce here.

Teenage sensation, Max Verstappen too had a very fruitful outing here last year with Toro Rosso when he fought back from the back of the pack after stalling on the grid at the start and was a lap down in the initial stages.

A safety car allowed him to unlap himself and he fought his way to finish eighth ahead of his then teammate Carlos Sainz.

But both drivers are acutely aware of the added pressure the outfit faces to stop the Mercedes from winning a race only for the second time this year.

When asked if the people are looking at Red Bull to beat Mercedes to liven up the season, Verstappen said the team will try not to buy into the hype.

“We just focus on our thing. Yeah, we have a good chance but we have to wait and see. It is difficult to say we will be No. 1 team until we drive.

“I think this track should suit us better. We don’t know how well it will suit us, but it looked good last year and the previous years. So, yeah, it’s definitely a better track for us.”

Ricciardo added, “I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself or them (team) for this weekend but I think deep down we obviously want to win.

“I believe we are a group of winners, so if there is a bit of pressure on us to get it done, then I think we will thrive on that.

“Let’s see what happens. I’m definitely prepared and excited.”