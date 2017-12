more-in

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday sanctioned ₹5 lakh to Asian Games gold medallist Kaur Singh to help the former boxer meet his medical expenses. The announcement came after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had sanctioned ₹2 lakh from his relief fund.

Arjuna Awardee Kaur, who won in the 1982 Delhi Asiad, is best remembered for fighting Muhammad Ali in an exhibition bout in 1980.