Lalita defeated Divyanshi Tyagi in the final to take the 55kg gold medal and help Railways claim the women’s team crown at the National wrestling championship on Tuesday. Railways made a clean sweep by clinching team championships in men’s freestyle and Greco Roman styles.

The medallists: Men: Freestyle: 86kg, gold: Deepak; Silver: Ashutosh Tiwari; Bronze: Arun and Somveer; 125kg, gold: Krishan Kumar; Silver: Hitender; Bronze: Devvrat Chaudhary and Naveen Mor.

Greco Roman: 80kg, gold: Harpreet Singh; Silver: Ravinder Khatri; Bronze: Atul and Pramod Kumar; 98kg, gold: Hardeep Singh; Silver: Sachin; Bronze: Sumeet and Ravi.

Women: 55kg, gold: Lalita; Silver: Divyanshi Tyagi; Bronze: Savitri Chappra and Reema; 75kg, gold: Jyoti; Silver: Neelam Tomer; Bronze: Nikki and Kiran.

