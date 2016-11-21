The newly-crowned China Open women’s singles champion, P.V. Sindhu, said it is a special feeling to win her maiden Super Series title, and that too after the silver in Rio Olympics this August.

“Yes, there were many who thought after winning the Olympic medal, many aspects of my game will go down. But, I proved quite a few of them wrong with this win, which is the result of lot of hard work even while I had to manage time for training and meeting the other engagements off the court,” the 21-year-old told The Hindu from Fuzhou (China) on Sunday.

The ace shuttler from India said winning the China Open also meant fulfilling one of her dreams of a Super Series title. “Many of my friends and fellow players were asking me when I was going to win this. Now, I have the answer. And, to breach the ‘Chinese Wall’ in their own backyard is truly a memorable feat,” Sindhu said.

“After the thrilling semifinal win against Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun despite being three match-points down was decisive when I look back at the China Open. But again, I always felt if I put the shuttle back in the court, I always had the chance to win,” the World No. 11 said.

Reflecting on the final, Sindhu said she was really happy with her overall game. “Yes, things went wrong in the second game, but I could fight back in the decider. It was a reminder of my fitness and the ability to raise the bar under pressure,” she said, smiling.

“The China Open win is very important ahead of the Hong Kong Open. Right now I am not sure what I have to do to qualify for the year-ending Dubai BWF Super Series. But, I will take it one by one and not think too much,” she said.

When asked if now the prestigious All England will be her next major target, Sindhu said it would be great if she could win that title too early next year. “That would mean a complete list of achievements which is a dream for any badminton player,” she remarked.

She also took pride in the fact that she was only the second Indian to win the China Open women’s singles title after Saina Nehwal in 2014. “It is a great feeling,” she said.

“This win is a gentle reminder to all that I am equally focussed on my game after the Olympic silver medal. And, I hope this is just the beginning of a new chapter. I badly needed this win after Rio,” Sindhu signed off, before joining her father P.V. Ramana for celebrations.