Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated badminton player P.V. Sindhu for winning her first super series title in the China Open.

“Congratulations to P.V. Sindhu for her first super series title. Well played in the China Open,” he tweeted.

The Olympic silver medallist clinched her Super Series Premier title after edging out Sun Yu of China in the finals of the USD 700,000 China Open badminton tournament in Fuzhou today.

Sindhu, who became the toast of the country after becoming the first Indian women to win a silver at Rio Games, continued her rampaging run as she lifted the prestigious title after beating Sun 21-11 17-21 21-11 in the summit clash that lasted an hour and nine minutes.

World No. 11 Sindhu had come into the match with a 2-3 head-to-head record but then statistics counted little when she took the court at the Haixia Olympic Sports Center.

