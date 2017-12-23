PGTI Finale: Rashid’s fine form continues

Back in the swing: Shubhankar Sharma kept himself in contention by carding a five-under in the third round. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The consistent Rashid Khan carded a third successive five-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the PGTI McLeod Russel Tour Championship at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Delhi golfer, a two-time Asian Tour winner, was followed by Shubhankar Sharma, the 21-year-old from Chandigarh who recently notched up a European Tour triumph at the Joburg Open. The latter emerged as the biggest challenger even as the others fell seven shots off the pace.

The best performer day’s was Shamim Khan, the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, carded a 66 to climb 11 spots. He was tied at the fifth spot with a seven-under 209. Shamim improved his chances of winning his second PGTI Order of Merit crown as his nearest rivals on the money list — Ahmedabad’s Udayan Mane and Sri Lankan Anura Rohana — were way behind.

Starting the day a stroke ahead, Rashid had three birdies on the first five holes. Though he stumbled with consecutive bogeys on the sixth and seventh, he rallied with a fabulous back-nine that featured four birdies. Rashid enjoyed a slice of fortune on the 15th when his second shot, which looked to be heading out of bounds, bounced on the cart path and landed behind the bunker. This enabled him to make an up and down for birdie. Rashid closed out the round in style with his third 15-footer of the day for a birdie.

After losing some ground with a sedate second round, Shubhankar stormed back in the third. He finished the day with a 25-foot birdie. S.S.P. Chawrasia (72) was tied 10th at five-under 211.

The scores (after third round): 1. Rashid Khan (67, 67, 67) 201, 2. Shubhankar Sharma (66, 70, 67) 203, 3. Veer Ahlawat (71, 69, 68) 208, 4. Rahil Gangjee (67, 68, 73) 208, 5. Shamim Khan (70, 73, 66) 209.

6. Ajeetesh Sandhu (72, 68, 69) 209, 7. Aman Raj (69, 70, 70) 209, 8. Manu Gandas (71, 72, 67) 210, 9. Sachin Baisoya (69, 72, 69) 210, 10. Khalin Joshi (71, 69, 71) 211.

11. S.S.P. Chawrasia (71, 68, 72) 211.