‘PBL will motivate youngsters’

more-in

World and Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu said a player should be wise enough to choose tournaments in order to perform well despite a hectic calendar.

“We know the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has many tournaments, but we cannot blame them for that. We need to pick tournaments we need to play. We need to be fit and injury-free, and need to plan accordingly. If we don’t play some tournaments, the youngsters can get some exposure,” said Sindhu here on Friday.

Asked which she would select from the World Championship, Commonwealth and Asian Games, Sindhu said, “Those tournaments are important. I need to be mentally and physically fit. Of course, I should play (in all three). The Commonwealth and Asian Games are not (held) every year.”

She refused to blame PBL for making the already-cramped schedule tighter.

“Yes, it is a tight schedule. These leagues should happen so that the international players come here and motivate the youngsters.”

Looking back at her performances in 2017, which included two Super Series titles and also three defeats in big finals, including the World Championship, Sindhu felt she had done well despite the losses.

“We keep playing against each other. We know their game and they know ours. It is just that on that day who plays better wins. Sometimes you play brilliantly, sometimes you don’t play so well,” said Sindhu.