Not very often in sport does a silver medal give so much joy as the one won by Parashuram Chenji. For, when he clinched the second place in the National road cycling championships in Aligarh in 120 km mass start race (under-23), the sense of achievement was understandable for it happened to be the first-ever medal after 25 years from Hyderabad in any National cycling championship.

“Yes, that is what gives me so much of satisfaction, doesn’t matter that I have never won a major gold in any national event. This in fact, is an improvement upon my sixth position in the last National,” says Parashuram.

The B.Com Honours graduate from Delhi University for whom cycling is a passion which made him even quit a job in a corporate group reminds that the competition in Aligarh was very tough as it featured some very experienced cyclists.

“I must say here that I badly missed the support of a team. The only available for me (teammate Aman Punjani was visibly tired after his competition). You desperately need a team to support given the logistics involved in the competition especially in giving you the wind advantage in the race,” said Parashuram.

This 23-year-old cyclist says that his goal is to win a National gold and earn a slot in the Indian team for the Asian championship to be held in February next (likely in Delhi).

Mastering the nuances of the sport at the Osmania University cycling velodrome and going for regular training on the Medchal highway, Parashuram is determined to script a few more success stories despite the sport being more expensive as a quality cycle costs about Rs. 1.5 lakh.

“With my father, Arvind Chenji, being my coach and mentor and more importantly extending complete support to my passion, I am sure I will make it bigger on the bigger platforms,” said the silver medallist.

Clearly, for someone who started cycling as a means of transport, Parashuram is now chasing the dream of representing the country in the sport which he feels gives him greater satisfaction than anything else in life.