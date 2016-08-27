She was being treated for H1N1 in the city

Sudha Singh, who was undergoing treatment for H1N1 at Fortis Hospital in Nagarbhavi, was discharged on Saturday. She represented India in the 3,000 metres steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Anantha Padmanabha, consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, said: "The patient responded well to the treatment administered and was discharged in a stable condition. However, she will continue to be under medication and observation for some time.”

Sudha was admitted on August 20. Officials were initially worried that she may have contracted the Zika virus during her stay in Rio.

Another athlete who returned from the Rio Olympics, O.P. Jaisha, also tested positive for H1N1 and was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, on Thursday evening. Doctors said she is responding well to treatment. Jaisha was in the news after she claimed that Indian officials had not provided her water and refreshments during the marathon.