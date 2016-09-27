In a surprise turnaround of events, Priansh Das of Odisha defeated overnight leader A.R. Ilamparithi of Tamil Nadu to clinch the National u-7 chess championship title, organised by the Pondicherry State Chess Association, here, on Tuesday.

Both Priansh and Ilamparithi had scored 9.5 points, but the last round encounter between the two players helped Priansh bag the title.

Among the girls, A.N. Shefali of Karnataka was easily the best player of the tournament with 10 points to be crowned as the champion. Sneha Haldar of West Bengal, who was in the race until the penultimate round, fell to Sarvani Cheedella of Andhra Pradesh and finished runner-up with nine points.

Final rankings: Open: 1. Priansh Das (Odi) 9.5, 2. A.R. Ilamparthi (TN) 9.5, 3. Daaevik Wadhawan (Del) 9, 4. Sriansh Das (Odi) 9, 5. Sparsh Bisht (Har) 8.5, 6. Bhagat Kush (Mah) 8, 7. Aarav Lakhani (Mah) 8, 8. Jaiveer Mahendru (Mah) 8, 9. Inban Sivakumar (TN) 8, 10. P. Sai Rishiraj (Tel) 8.

Girls: 1. A.N. Shefali (Kar) 10, 2. Sneha Halder (WB) 9, 3. Suhaani Lohia (Mah) 8.5, 4. Sarvani Cheedella (Andhra Pradesh) 8.5, 5. Sani Deshpande (Mah) 8.5, 6. Ishani Mondal (WB) 8, 7. Ray Sushree Ananya (Odi) 8, 8. Sanjana Nagarajan (TN) 8, 9. Arushi Srichandan (Odi) 8, 10. Arshiya Das (Tri) 8.