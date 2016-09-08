As many as 110 players, including prodigies R. Harikrishna and Vantika Agarwal, from 25 states and union territories will take part in the 10-day National u-17 chess championship to be held at the Amity University, New Town, here from Friday.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Devendra Jhajharia clinched a gold medal in the first Paralympic Games in Athens.

India's para-athletes vow to give their best in Rio
N. Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, ranked World No. 65, prevailed 21-15, 21-16 over Canadian second seeds Toby Ng and Rachel Honderich in a 37-minute final, at the Brazilian Open, on Sunday night.

Aiming for Commonwealth Games medal, say Sikki, Pranaav
Yogeshwar Dutt's bronze medal was upgraded after silver medallist Kudukhov failed a retrospective dope test.

No gold for Yogeshwar; London Games winner never failed dope test
H. N. Girisha won the silver medal in high jump in the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

Paralympics: Poor media coverage in India draws flak
More »
go back to thehindu.com